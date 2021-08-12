June 24, 1941 - August 6, 2021
Rockford, WI - Thomas L. Burton, 80, of Rockford, IL passed away on August 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born June 24, 1941 in Port Huron, MI. He wanted to write a portion of his obituary to his family prior to his passing.
Obituary is a "noun". Sometimes a sad noun, sometimes a happy noun. I always read the obits every day and hopefully thought I would never see my name. But I did. So it's with great remorse that I leave my many, many, many friends and family I've loved forever. We had fun, we did a lot. I don't think there are many other men that have met and had as many friends as I've had in my short, stubborn, 80 years. But now it's over, so I say goodbye. Below will be listed a bunch of BS about my career. I think I might fabricate a lot so I sound like a real dude, but I just can't believe how much I miss you all. I now begin my bullshit story about what I've done and where I've worked. If you got the time, keep reading and I love you all. Burt (Written by Thomas Burton July 31, 2021)
Tom started with Leath Furniture in 1963 as a management trainee and worked his way up through the company, managing many stores across the Midwest until his departure from Leath in 1983. He worked a few years with Pontiac Chair Company then took a job with Mersman Furniture where he worked for over a decade. He then formed Burton & Associates in 1994, retiring from the industry in 2020. He was most active in the Beloit community over the years and was a member of several boards in the furniture industry. He was an avid golfer, playing both locally and internationally.
Survived by children; Michelle (Christopher) Guss, and Tara (Craig Pfaff) Burton; grandchildren, Dylan and Ashley Guss; brother, Donny (Gail) Burton. The second of five children, he was preceded in death by his parents; Leatha and Forrest Burton; brother, Forrest Burton; sisters; Beverly (Larry) Heimbach, and Patsy (Sonny) Gorospe.
Memorial visitation Monday, August 16, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford; followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 pm. Chaplain Darren Loeppky of OSF Hospice will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice,
