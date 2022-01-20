Brodhead, WI - Thomas Kelly Dobson , 71, of Brodhead, Wisconsin passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. in Javon Bae Medical Center - Riverside Campus. He was born on February 17, 1950.
Tom graduated from Hononegah High School, class of 1968. He served in U.S. Army from July 1970 to February 1972. He volunteered on the Shirland Fire Department for 52 years with Captain status for the last several of those years. Tom was the Shirland Township Road Commissioner for many years. He loved the fact we were able to buy a small farm and were able to raise some beef cattle, have a few horses and an assortment of dogs. He always had a dog with him in his work truck. He enjoyed working our land and in years past loved to hunt and fish.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn; son Thomas Jr. of Texas; daughter Denise (Stu) Sinclair of Plymouth, WI; and son Joshua (Heather) of Brodhead, WI; grandchildren Anna Andrews, Michael, Alyssa, Ryan Dobson; Zada, Finnian, Juniper & Sullivan Sinclair; Tatum and Zavon Dobson. Sister Suzanne Longacre of Rockton, IL and nephews Andy and Pat Longacre and Charles Kilmer.
Preceded in death by parents Don and Betty Dobson; sister Myra Spaulding and brother-in-law Steve Longacre.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, Illinois 61072. Cremation rites will be Accorded.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Dobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.