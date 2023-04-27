Thomas Keith

May 21, 1942 - April 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Thomas L. Keith, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL.

He was born on May 21, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lloyd and Emma (Stevens) Keith. Thomas was a 1960 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. Thomas married Nancy Prowse on October 28, 1967.

