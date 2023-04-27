Thomas Keith

May 21, 1942 - April 17, 2023 Beloit, WI - Thomas L. Keith, 80, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL.
He was born on May 21, 1942 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lloyd and Emma (Stevens) Keith. Thomas was a 1960 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. Thomas married Nancy Prowse on October 28, 1967.
Thomas was employed by Kerry Ingredients as a lab technician. He enjoyed his retirement by golfing and going to different casinos.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Nancy Keith of Beloit, WI; sister, Nancy (Harry) Hanson of Orange Park, FL; brother-in-law, Bill (Sharon) Prowse of Beloit, WI.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Charles and Lois Prowse; sister, Phillis (Chuck) Brown; brother-in-law, Roger Prowse; and 14 "furry kids" - nine being adopted senior Greyhounds.
A Memorial Service for Thomas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in St. Thomas Catholic Church, 824 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Donations in his name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption, 9525 New Liberty Rd., Walcot, IA 52773.