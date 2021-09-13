Janesville, WI - Thomas John Nelson, 70 of Janesville, WI passed away at his home on September 2, 2021. He was born in Beloit, WI on August 24, 1951. Tom was the son of the late Ingwall Nelson Jr. and the late Earl and Beverly (Mickey) Olson. He attended South Beloit Schools. He was employed by Taylor in Rockton, IL for 40 years retiring as a coordinator. Tom loved his body building for a lot of years. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and sitting at the picnic table, having a few beers with his Uncle Chaney. He also enjoyed taking rides in the country with his beloved dog Darci and playing the lottery.
Tom is survived by his second wife Bonnie, his biological daughter Jennifer (Christopher) Barnes (Nelson); his first wife Debra Nelson and 2 biological grandsons, Darnell (Gabriella) Blocker-Nelson, Rashan (Kaite) Blocker-Nelson; 2 great grandchildren, Eva and Carter; 2 stepsons, Adam (Brianna) Burner and Ian Burner; 4 step grandchildren, Ava, Alexa, Nova and Arya; 2 brothers, Dave (Pam) Nelson and Mike (Lola) Nelson; best friend Mike (Pat) Wells; nephews Travis (Anya) Nelson, Curt Nelson and Joshua (Kimberly) Nelson; nieces Lisa Wade, Rachael (Heath) Williams and Sarah Nelson as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, grandparents Harry and Winnie Mickey; brother Mark Nelson; Aunt Marlene and Uncle Jim; cousins Diane LaGrange, Jimmy Mears, Daniel Mears; and his beloved dog Darci.
No services are being planned. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery at a later date.
