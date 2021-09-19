Thomas J. James

Rockford, IL - Thomas John James, MD, age 70, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital Riverside, Rockford, IL. He was born in Racine, WI, March 28, 1951, son of the late Duane and Betty (Nee: Azarian) James.
Thomas graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1969", graduated as valedictorian from the University of Wisconsin - Parkside and graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin on May 29, 1977. He completed his residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. Dr. James practiced medicine in Cedarburg, Racine, Milwaukee, Burlington, Madison, South Carolina and most currently at Beloit.
On April 28, 1998, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Denoto. Thomas's passion was working as a physician and spending time in Florida with his wife. He was a member of the American Medical Assn and the Florida Medical Assn. Thomas enjoyed traveling, antique shopping, the Theatre especially Shakespeare, spending time at the beach and other outdoor activities. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn; children, Nichole (Mark Jansen) James of Racine, Michelle (Alan Klingenmeyer) James of Racine, Christopher (Kristy) James of Cambridge, WI, Jonathon James of Racine; 6 grandchildren, Bronte, Nicolette, Katherine, Anika, Henry, and Katarina; his sister, Judith (Joel) Konicek; mother-in-law, Suzanne Denoto; sisters-in-law, Mary (Jorge) Perez, Sara (Clifford) Kniesley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David.
A memorial service will be held at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, WI, Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:30 am. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10am until 11:30 am. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin for research has been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his Beloit Memorial Hospital colleagues and staff for their love and support during this difficult time.
