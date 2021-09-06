September 1, 1941 - September 3, 2021
Manitowoc, WI - Thomas Francis Gulash, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, WI entered eternal life while surrounded by family on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls, WI.
Thom was born on September 1, 1941 in Bellaire, OH to the late John and Mary (Blasko) Gulash and raised in Shadyside, OH. He graduated from St. John's Central High School with the class of 1959, DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, IL, and Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1962, Thom enlisted with the United States Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of Corporal with classified security clearance. He was proud to have served on the USS Sandoval during the Cuban Missile Crisis and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1966. Thom spent most of his career working as an electrical engineer in the power industry and retired from Manitowoc Public Utilities in 2003. He also served as Vice President of Bredesen's Inc. in Beloit, WI. Thom was appointed by Governor Scott Walker as a Sport Advisor to the Great Lakes Fishery Commission for Lake Michigan. He was a strong advocate for the Great Lakes and served as Secretary of the Northeast Wisconsin Great Lakes Sport Fishing Club and President of the Wisconsin Federation of Great Lakes Sport Fishing Club. Thom was a longtime member of the Beloit Noon Lions Club and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
On February 28, 1970, Thom married Connie Guelzow at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. Over their 51 years of marriage, they raised three children and were blessed with six grandchildren. Some of Thom's greatest memories were the times he was able to spend with his family and friends, especially fishing and boating with his grandchildren.
Survivors include Thom's wife, Connie; three children, Kimberly (Michael) Payne, Janesville, WI; Brent (Lorie) Gulash, Oshkosh, WI; and Krista (Van) Walter, York, SC; six grandchildren, Brooke, Zachary, Beck, Alex, Ryan and Finley; sister, Kathryn McGee, Wheeling, WV; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Thom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Gulash; two brothers, Michael (Sophie) Gulash and John (Kathryn) Gulash; seven sisters, Mary Gulash, Helen (Steve) Kukura, Verna (Albert) Ostroski, Annie (Nicholas) Mochary, Joanna (Alex) Kish, Elizabeth (John) Mastalerz, and Cecelia (Bernard) Boczek; and brother-in-law, Vincent McGee.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton, WI. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dave Beaudry with burial to take place at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI on Friday. Following the funeral service, a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Thom's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. John Burfeind and his staff at Froedtert Cancer Center in West Bend, WI, and also the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, WI is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.