Thomas Francik

Rockton, IL - Thomas Demetrius Francik, 64, of Rockton, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Tom battled cancer for the last 7 years and passed peacefully in his home with his wife and children by his side.
He was born on January 3, 1958, in Blue Island, IL. He is the son of Carl and Anne (Kasper) Francik. Tom was a 1976 Hononegah High School graduate. He attended the University of Illinois where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He married Trudi Herkis on September 18, 1982, at Our Lady of The Assumption Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Trudi Francik; children, Chelsea (Patrick) Ballou of Roscoe, IL, Matthew (Jennifer) Francik of South Beloit, IL, and Elizabeth Francik of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, William, Audrey, John, and Ava Ballou and Mason, Asher, and Hazel Francik; siblings, Mark (Karen) Francik of Berwyn, IL, Paul (Mijong) Francik of Korea, John (Giacomina) Francik of Rockford, IL, Annette (Ed) Taroli of Roscoe, IL, and Joel (Maggie) Francik of Roscoe, IL; sisters-in-law, Elody Francik, Jodie (Peter) Ferwerda, Lori (Tim) Quinn, and Tami (Ron) Northrop; brother-in-law, Timothy Haas; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who all held a special place in Tom's heart.
Tom was predeceased by his father, Carl Francik; mother, Anne Francik; brother, Carl Francik, Jr.; sister-in-law, Tori Haas; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Audrey and Thomas Herkis.
A Service of Remembrance for Thomas will be held at 10:45 am on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. Followed by a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the church. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials in his name will be established at a later date.