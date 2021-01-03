February 28, 1923 - December 21, 2020
Beloit, WI - Thomas Ernestine (Pud) Carlson, 98, of Beloit, WI, gained her angel wings on Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Beloit Senior Living.
She was born February 28, 1922 in Vicksburg, MS, the daughter of Thomas J. and Clara (Quick) Findley. Pud married Wallace Edward Carlson on September 3, 1943 in Vicksburg, MS. He predeceased her on September 18, 1987.
She was nicknamed Pud in childhood by her older sister. Pud was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her family meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a creative mentor, enjoyed decorating, crafting, and time with special friends. Pud loved trips to a casino and a good card game anytime with family and friends. She was a member of Central Christian Church.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Ruth) Carlson, granddaughter Kim Carlson (great grandchildren Jordan and Alivia), son, John (Connie) Carlson, granddaughter, Jamie Carlson, grandson, John Carlson; daughter-in-law, Carol Carlson, granddaughter, Michele Carlson (great grandsons Jake and Seth), granddaughter, Tammy (Josh) White (great grandchildren Colton and Piper); nephew, Steven Gladin and special long time Letheby family members.
She was predeceased by her parents, son, Ronald Carlson; sisters, Bessie Ida Grace Wright, Inez Jeannie May, and Yvonne Clara Gladin; brother, Thomas Findley Jr.; two infant siblings; brothers-in-law, Robert Gladin and Eulus Wright.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Senior Living for their dedication to her care and quality of life and Beloit Regional Hospice for all their support during her final days.
A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Ed Greenfield officiating. Social distancing and face mask required.
Memorials may be given in her name to Beloit Regional Hospice.
