Janesville, WI - Thomas E. Engler, 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville.
Tom was born on November 12, 1953 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert and Audrey (Speck) Engler. He was a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. Tom married Kathy Krueger in 1974 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Tom loved the stock market, doing taxes, classical music, playing cards, and coffee. He enjoyed going to his cabin up north, going for walks, looking at the lake, and kayaking. Tom was a homebody, quiet, had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; brother, Robert Engler; sisters, Jeanne Simpson and Margie Ross; cat, Henry; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Judith Marie Wiltzer Cochran and Janice Louise Wallyn.
The family would like to thank the SSM Health St. Mary's Oncology Department in Janesville and Agrace Hospice in Janesville for taking such good care of Tom.
A Memorial Service for Tom will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A face mask is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Agrace Hospice in Janesville.