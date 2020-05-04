May 24, 1940 - April, 26, 2020
Wisconsin Dells, WI -- Thomas Edward Morgan, 79, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born May 24, 1940 in Colby, WI, the son of Roger and Luella (May) Morgan. Tom was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He married Geraldine Lamendola in 1961. Together they had four children. Tom was employed by Beloit College as a printer and went on to be self-employed in property management. He loved traveling the country in his motorhome from coast to coast, playing bingo and playing gin with his children and grandchildren. Tom touched many lives with his sense of humor.
He is survived by his children; Cathy, Lorri (Mike), Steve (Amy), and Bill (Grace); grandchildren: Ben, Zach, Mike, Jack, Audrey, and Emily; nieces and nephews; numerous friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters: Virginia, Vivian and Patricia; his brothers: James, Rodger and William.
Private family services were held for Tom. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given in his name to the Beloit Health System Henricks Family Heart Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time.
