Footville, WI - Thomas E. Thostenson, 63, of Footville, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the family farm, south of Orfordville, WI.
He was born on June 23, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the son of Bernard and Viola (Doud) Thostenson. Tom married Sherry Anderson on September 27, 1986 in the Afton Community Church.
Tom was employed as a truck driver, farmer, and enjoyed taking care of the family farm. He was a hard worker, easy going, great husband, father, and son-in-law, and was always willing to help anyone in anyway. Tom loved Fords and collecting Jack Daniels memorabilia. He also loved going up north to his brother-in-law's cabin, his trips to Mexico, and his yearly trips to the races in Bristol, TN with his good friend Jimmy Clossey. Tom enjoyed watching NASCAR, cooking, camping, deer hunting season, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Thostenson of Footville, WI; children, Thomas Thostenson of Footville, WI; Sarah (David) Ordunez of Corpus Christi, TX, and Rachael (fiancé Jean Norman) Thostenson of South Beloit, IL; mother, Viola Thostenson of Brodhead, WI; siblings, Deborah (Fred) Luethy of Middleburg, FL, Dennis (Judy) Thostenson and Shirley (Rusty) Erickson both of Beloit, WI; father-in-law, Robert (Patty) Anderson of Brodhead, WI; mother-in-law, Barbara Anderson of Footville, WI; brothers-in-law, Todd (Gretchen) Anderson of Janesville, WI and Shalem (Danielle) Sadewater of Stacy, MN; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father and brother, Joey.
A Funeral Service for Tom will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor JoAnna Patterson officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home.