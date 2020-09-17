March 30, 1947 - September 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Theresa Mary (Monette) DeFauw, 73, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in her home. She was born March 30, 1947 in Springfield, MA, the fourth child of Delvina (LaValley) and Harvey Monette. She attended Cathedral High School in Springfield. On October 10, 1964 she married Ronald A. DeFauw in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Theresa and Ron moved to Beloit, WI, in September of 1966. Terri spent many years in Beloit working as a cosmetologist, owning her own business Terri's Custom Cuts. Terri was an active member of Grinnell Hall, serving on their board of directors for several years.
Terri is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ron DeFauw; one daughter, Michele (Scott) Wells of Pewaukee, WI, and one son, Ronald (Deborah) DeFauw Jr. of Rock Springs, WY; Terri had five grandchildren she loved with her entire being: Matthew, Melissa, and Connor Wells, Hannah DeFauw and Ron DeFauw III; three siblings: Judie Tranghese of Longmeadow, MA, Brian Monette of Agawam, MA, and Marion Dynak of East Longmeadow, MA; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Delvina and Harvey Monette; and a special sister, Carolyn Litty of Chicopee, MA.
Terri's wishes were no formal services to be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in Terri's name to Beloit Regional Hospice will be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to express deep gratitude to Beloit Regional Hospice, and a special thank you to Jessica.