Theresa L. "Terri" Marquis

Beloit, WI - Theresa "Terri" L. Marquis age 59 died Wednesday October 13, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born June 8, 1962 to William and Sheri (Koch) Marquis in Fort Wayne, IN. Terri graduated from Parkview High School, class of 1980. She completed her education at UW Whitewater, earning her bachelors degree in Teaching and her master's degree in Business Management. Terri worked for many years at the Draeving Companies and most recently was the General Manager at the Thirsty Badger. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing softball, playing the drums and all types of music. She was an avid Brewer & Packer fan and active as a 4H leader and coaching softball. Terri was a hard working, over achieving professional who always thrived to succeed. She was very generous and always willing to help anyone. Terri was very family orientated and loved to spoil all of her nieces and nephews. She cherished her role as mother and grandmother to Mike's children and grandchildren, playing an active role in their lives.
She is survived by her father, Bill (Judy) Marquis; her mother, Sheri (James) Disrud; her grandmother, Iris Dilbone; her siblings, Lauri (Kenneth) Bell, Sandra (John Byrne) Borre, Scott (Kristin) Marquis, Jon (Romana) Disrud, Amy (Tom) Madsen, Matthew (Jessica) Marquis, Andrew (Amy) Marquis, Heather (Jim) Humphrey; longtime special friend, Mike Draeving and his children, Michael Draeving and Ashley (Brandon) Allen and their four children and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Terri's Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Monday October 18, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Friends will be received on Monday in the Funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.