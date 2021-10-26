Theresa L. "Terri" Carrino

Beloit, WI - Theresa Lynn "Terri" Carrino, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on August 19, 1954 in Richmond, IN, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Van Voorhis) Carrino. Terri was a 1972 graduate of Bergan High School, Peoria, IL. She married Henry Marshall on July 24, 2002 at the Overflowing Cup in Beloit, WI.
Terri was the owner and operator of a dispatch trucking company until she retired in 1996. She faithfully attended Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Terri loved her family. She enjoyed everything related to The Wizard of Oz, to include naming her dog, Toto. Terri had a brilliant mind and was an avid book reader. She had an extensive book collection and was known to have read two to three books a day. Terri was an active member of the Beloit community.
Survivors include her husband, Henry of Beloit, WI; daughters, Jennifer Bishop of Beloit, WI, Sarah (Brock) Schwebke of Gulfport, FL and Emily Faith of New York City, NY; four grandchildren, Juliauna, Noah, Isaac and Alex; great grandson, Thomas; mother, Mary; brother, Rob (Brenda) Carrino of Sycamore, IL; and sister, Pam (Steve) King of Sycamore, IL.
Terri was predeceased by her father and sister, Marcia Wooley.
A Memorial Service for Terri will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.