Theodore Zierath

February 13, 1951 - January 31, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Theodore A. "Ted" Zierath, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on February 13, 1951 in Janesville, WI, the son of George and Carmen (Chamberlain) Zierath. Ted was a South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Ted married Rosalie Schnurr on January 20, 1973 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL.
Ted was formerly employed by Alliant Energy until his retirement on September 18, 2009. He was a member of Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI. Ted was a member of the South Beloit Lions Club, and he started the Leo Club at South Beloit High School. He served as a school board member with the South Beloit School District for 31 years, and was the longest tenured school board member in Illinois. Ted coached boys Junior High and 5th grade girls basketball. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Green Bay Packers and South Beloit Sobos. Ted enjoyed listening to Kansas and would attend any concerts he could. He loved to cook, and was known for making the best spaghetti and meatballs. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rosalie Zierath; daughters, Nicole (Curtis) Blakeman, Angela (Daniel) Teeters, and Carrie (Jayson) Kaehler; grandchildren, Nate and Aaron Blakeman, Evelyn and Charlotte Teeters, Andrew, Alayna, Caralynn, Jace, Brett, Tylar, Liam, and Theodore Kaehler; brother-in-law, Roger Harstad; and good friend, Will Schultz.
Ted was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Patricia (Russell) Wells, and Carmen Harstad.
A Funeral Service for Ted will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Dave Meding officiating. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Military Rites will be accorded by VFW Post #2306.