Theodore Zierath

February 13, 1951 - January 31, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Theodore A. "Ted" Zierath, 71, of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 13, 1951 in Janesville, WI, the son of George and Carmen (Chamberlain) Zierath. Ted was a South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Ted married Rosalie Schnurr on January 20, 1973 in Faith Lutheran Church, South Beloit, IL.

