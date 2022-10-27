June 23, 1940 - October 26, 2022 Beloit, WI - Theodore "Ted" Fish, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI.

He was born on June 23, 1940 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Theodore and Isabelle "Sally" Fish. Ted was a South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ted married Linda Bloyer on June 22, 1974. She predeceased him on December 31, 2015.

