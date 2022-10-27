June 23, 1940 - October 26, 2022 Beloit, WI - Theodore "Ted" Fish, 82, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI.
He was born on June 23, 1940 in South Beloit, IL, the son of Theodore and Isabelle "Sally" Fish. Ted was a South Beloit High School graduate. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ted married Linda Bloyer on June 22, 1974. She predeceased him on December 31, 2015.
Ted worked many years for the Chrysler Corporation where he had several jobs through his career, last being in the welding department. He was a member of the Rock County Anglers fishing club. Ted loved going fishing with his best friend, Dan Rudisill.
Survivors include his children, Mark (Kay) Fish, Victoria Fish, and Sandra Fish; step son, Chris Warner; grandchildren, Michael, Devin and Ashley.
Ted was predeceased by his parents; infant twin brother; son, David Fish; and sister, Carolyn.
A Funeral Service for Ted will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Larry Froemming officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday in the funeral home.