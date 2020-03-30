March 26, 1928 - March 24, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Thelma J. Sherrod, 91, of Beloit, WI, was called to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in her home. She was born on March 26, 1928 in Montrose, MS, the daughter of Henry and Joanna (Moncrief) Jones. Thelma united in Marriage with James Lee Sherrod on June 27, 1948 in West Point, MS. To this union six beautiful and truly loved children were born. Thelma relocated to Beloit in the early 1950s to join her husband after he'd obtained employment at Fairbanks Morse. James predeceased her on September 27, 2014.
For years, Thelma worked within the community as a Housekeeper, enriching the lives of many Beloit families. Her strong work ethic continued to transcend through her life, she was employed at the Wagon Wheel, Corral Restaurant, Motorola, Admiral, Dana Corporations, Birds Eye, and Fairbanks Morse. She eventually retired from General Motors on July 1,1992. As a longtime dedicated member of New Zion Baptist Church, she grew in her faith and accepted the Lord as her Savior. Often, you'd find her in the early morning hours, drinking a cup of coffee and reading her Bible. Her family members have priceless memories of her elaborate stories describing her childhood, life within the community, and countless escapades. These stories will continue to bring joy and delight to her family for years and years to come. One could also find her at the Beloit Farmers Market on a sunny Saturday morning, or tuning into a Brewers game. She was fond of beautifying her yard with a variety of seasonal flowers. Like her colorful flowers, her use of colorful words were blunt, straightforward, and enlightened you with lasting impressions.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons and two daughters: Shahid (Shilah) Muqaddim of South Beloit, IL, Cheryl (Nolan) Garcia, Zachary (Deb) Sherrod, Janice Sherrod, and Gino Sherrod all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Leslie (Harold) Luther of Beloit, WI, Jennifer (Patrick) Knight of Fort McCoy, WI, Jessica (Michael) DuBois of Clinton, WI, Jamie Keraka, Shalise Sherrod, Valencia Garcia, Vincent (fiancee Esther)Sherrod, Kaylyn (Tanner)Hendricks all of Beloit, WI, Zachary (Rebecca) Sherrod of FE Warren Airforce Base, WY, Joshua (Alyssa) Sherrod of Orfordville, WI, Gionna Sherrod of Beloit, WI, Furaq Muqaddim of South Beloit, IL, and Bethany (Jermaine) Lofton of Beloit, WI; 27 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; sisters, Joanna Burnett of Jackson, MS and Velma Johnson of Mobile, AL; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; God-niece, Sarah Nell McDonald of New York; and a host of nieces and nephews who were all near and dear to her heart. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings: Roy, Ora Lee, Dora, Winnie Mae, Alma, Henry Jr., Johnnie Lee, and Joe Louis; her daughter, Freda Sherrod; and grandchildren: Alicia Garcia, Anthony Glover, Gino Sherrod Jr., and Kyle Sherrod.
A private Service of Remembrance for Thelma will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jack-Ky Wang and his staff for the excellent care she received. Additionally, the kindness, compassion and love for our mother given by Beloit Regional Hospice is deeply appreciated.
