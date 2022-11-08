May 27, 1938 - November 5, 2022 Beloit, WI - Thelma J. Kicmol age 84 of Beloit died Saturday November 5, 2022 in her home. She was born May 27, 1938 to the late Joseph and Frances (Turner) McGough in Springdale, PA. Thelma graduated from Springdale High School, class of 1956. She married Henry Kicmol on November 22, 1960 in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2022. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle, Idaho. She put in 19 years for the Department of Transportation of Wisconsin and started multiple businesses including a Kids Retail Store, Tax Allocation and was a real estate agent. She spent 25 years in the catering business with her husband Henry. Thelma enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, hiking & traveling. She also enjoyed attending shows, Dollywood and puzzles. Thelma will be remembered for her taste in home decorating, being an entrepreneur, her kindness, her humor and a loving mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla (John) Tiesling of Montgomery, AL; her son, Thomas (Angie) Kicmol of Star, Idaho; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and her brother in law, John (Nettie) Kicmol of Cheswick, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, her parents and her son, Richard Kicmol.
The family would like to thank Carson Kicmol and Agrace Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave Thelma.
Thelma's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Friday November 11, 2022 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Friends will be received on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow the service at Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in her name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.