December 6, 2020
Formerly of South Beloit, IL - Thelma Eddy, 105, formerly of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Madison County Hospital, Winterset, IA.
She was born June 18, 1915 in Goodrich, KS, the daughter of Claude and Lydia (Brownrigg) Trigg. Thelma was a graduate of L.I.F.E. Bible College, Los Angeles, CA. She married Reverend Norman Eddy on August 12, 1936 in Blue Mound, KS. He predeceased her on May 15, 1990.
Thelma was active in church ministry along with her husband at the Phillips, WI, Foursquare Church; Independence, IA, Foursquare Church; and the Beloit, WI, Foursquare Church. She was a woman of faith and an inspiration to all who knew her. Thelma was a wonderful partner with Norman and an amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She was quite accomplished at sewing and quilting, making many handmade quilts and other special items for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to treasure. She was an excellent cook even made pies for Thanksgiving dinner until she was 103.
Survivors include her sons, Paul (Patty) Eddy of Princeton, IL and Nathan (Becky) Eddy of Winterset IA; grandchildren, Seth (Mia) Eddy of Mt. Juliet, TN, Cara (Dan) Kniss of Princeton, IL and Luke (Shawna) Eddy of Mooresville, NC; great grandchildren, Alex and Colin Kniss of Princeton, IL, Noah and Hannah Eddy of Mooresville, NC; many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Bob and his wife Lucy, and three sisters, Mabel Shelton, Eva Walker and Doris Trigg.
Visitation of remembrance for Thelma will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. A private family graveside service will be led by Nathan Eddy.
Online condolences ay be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com