Terry T. Skaife
October 1, 1941 - September 8, 2022

Beloit, WI - Terry T. Skaife age 80, of Beloit died Thursday September 8, 2022 in his home. He was born October 1, 1941 to the late Ronald and Francis (Laufenburg) in Dodgeville, WI. Terry graduated from Blanchardville High School, class of 1959. He also attended Madison Business College. Terry married Susan P. Vincent on November 3, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Blanchardville. She preceded him in death on June 20, 2015. Terry was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. He was a Journeyman for UAW from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. Terry was the former part owner of Skaife's Meat Market in Blanchardville. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and being a "grill master". Terry and Susan also enjoyed attending Badger & Packer games and for many years they spent winters in Panama City Beach, FL. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

