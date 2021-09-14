March 27, 1934 - September 11, 2021
Vero Beach, FL - "It ain't what they call you, it's what you answer to" (W.C. Fields). Terry Raymond Polaski, who loved W. C. Fields, May West, the Hardy Boys, and the Honeymooners, answered to the things that resonated with him; love of family, friends, athletics, the Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badgers. Terry passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, September 11 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. Terry was born on March 27, 1934 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Raymond A. Polaski and Mary McQuade Polaski. He was a 1952 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Terry learned early what it meant to have a work ethic. Beginning with his own Beloit Daily News paper route in grade school he later worked at Freeman Shoes in Beloit and in the foundry at Garner Machine in South Beloit, IL while attending high school. That same dedication carried over to his participation in sports.
Terry was a gifted athlete and sportsman who loved pick-up games, participating in junior high and high school sports, and playing baseball in the summer for the Legion team. He also took a keen interest in fishing and hunting throughout his life. A multi-sport athlete he found his greatest success playing basketball and baseball. After high school graduation, he turned to barnstorming with the House of David, playing both semi-professional baseball and basketball.
He returned to Beloit in 1953 to marry the love of his life Margaret Ellen Salamone, who predeceased him in 2000, in St. Thomas Catholic Church, Beloit, Wisconsin, and start a family. That same year he began a long career as a meat cutter and was best known for making the best bratwurst and Italian sausage ever. In 1970 he became a principal owner of Salamone's Food Market.
Though family and work demanded much of his time, his love for sports remained a constant, be it coaching the Our Lady of Assumption basketball teams, the Roscoe, Illinois Bronco League baseball team, or continuing to play city league baseball or noon hour basketball and handball at the YMCA. Later in life golf became one of his favorite social outlets and as anyone who played with him can attest it was his rules that made it fun, even to the point of halting play so as not to miss happy hour!
In 1986, Terry and Margaret embarked on a new journey after having raised their six children: Mary Lynn Boscardin and her husband Marco and their children Tristan and Adriane of Amherst, MA; Philip, who predeceased Terry in 2015; Tom and his spouse Sherry of Rockton, IL and his child Weston; Gina Polaski of Bella Vista, AR; Anne Margaret Patrick and her husband David and their children Logan and Rylie of Vero Beach, FL; and, Jeffrey Polaski and his spouse Craig Marketty of Seattle, WA. The adventure began with their move to Vero Beach, FL followed by new employment, building a new home, boating and fishing, Sunday morning bicycle rides, traveling to visit their children and grandchildren, and vacation trips to Europe. Terry continued his career as a specialty meat cutter for Weiss Meats in Vero Beach from 1986 to 2009. He always enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life. But most of all, Terry could not pass up a good joke and beer in the comradery of his friends. Terry pre-dated Dad jokes!
A funeral mass for Terry will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 17 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 2000 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. The service can be viewed at the following link: https://vimeo.com/604421522
Terry will be dearly missed. In his memory and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 920 37th Pl STE 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach, FL. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com