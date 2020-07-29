May 24, 1944 - July 25, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Terry Lynn Fell, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 24, 1944 in Beloit, WI, the son of Clarence and Minnie (Siebel) Fell. Terry was a 1962 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. He was also a 1966 graduate of the Rock County Law Enforcement Academy. He married Arlene Sue Johnson on May 14, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. Terry was a Vietnam War veteran, proudly serving his country with the U.S. Army. Terry started his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff at the Rock County Sheriff's Office from 1966 to 1967. In 1967, he went to the City of Beloit Police Department as a patrolman until 1970. From 1970 to 1971, he served as Chief of Police for Clinton Police Department. In 1971, he returned to the City of Beloit Police Department as a patrolman and investigator until 1977. He received an Associate Degree in Police Science from Blackhawk Technical College in 1977 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Police Science from Milton College in 1980. From 1977 until 1981, he served as Undersheriff at the Rock County Sheriff's Office. In 1981, he went to Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute, where he was a Recruit Trainer and Police Science Instructor. In 1982, Terry returned to the Rock County Sheriff's Office as Undersheriff and was appointed Chief Deputy later that year. In 1986, he attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy, Session 143. He served as Chief Deputy until his selection as Chief of Police for City of Beloit Police Department in 1991, retiring in 1996. Terry worked as the Law Enforcement Coordinator for Blackhawk Technical College from 1996 until 2005; during this time, he won the Coordinator of the Year award for the State of Wisconsin.
Terry was a Beloit City Council member and later a Rock County Board Supervisor from 2001 until April 2020. He was a member of the Beloit Boys Baseball Association, the Rock County Law Enforcement Association, and Blackhawk Technical College's Law Enforcement Advisory Committee. Terry was on the Board of Directors for the Rock Valley Corrections Program and the Wisconsin Highway Safety Coordinators. He was a certified instructor for the State of Wisconsin Traffic Safety, Group Dynamics. Terry absolutely loved his family and took an active role in their lives. He genuinely enjoyed sharing his interests in sports with his son and grandsons, especially through coaching. Terry always made sure he had a front row seat at his grandsons' sporting events. Terry was a huge Badger fan as well as a Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan. He loved playing cards with his friends at TNT Sports and later at the golf course. Terry was known for his quick wit and kind heart.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene Fell of Beloit, WI; son, Curtis (Amy) Fell of Beloit, WI; grandsons: Jameson (Tessa) Fell, Joshua Fell and Jacob Fell; brothers-in-law, Floyd Johnson and William Johnson both of Beloit, WI; sister-in-law, Judi Johnson of Clinton, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Beverly) Fell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marion (Ralph) Nebel and Dona (Philip) Risseeuw; brother-in-law, Francis Johnson; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Johnson.
Funeral service for Terry will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. Online condolences and live stream of funeral service may be seen at www.daleymurphywisch.com