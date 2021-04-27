December 13, 1957 - April 15, 2021
Rockford, IL - Terry Lamont Spence beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Born December 13, 1957 in Rockford Illinois. The son of James and Loretta (Williams) Spence.
Terry united in holy matrimony to Mary Joyce Smith on March 8, 1983 in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Terry loved his family and friends. Two of his greatest enthusiasms was his dogs Snoop and Panther. The other was cars he loved buying and customizing them to his stamp of approval!
Terry left this life on April 15, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 38 years Mary J. Spence of Rockford, Illinois daughters Loretta Spence of Beloit, Wisconsin and Kiara Rosario of Rockford, Illinois. Son Martrey Spence of Rockford, Illinois. Very special granddaughter Kya Ziah Morgan Beloit, Wisconsin, Brothers and Sisters Kenneth(Talitha) Spence, Dana Wilson and Kimberly Wilson of Rockford, Illinois, Lynette Wilson of Memphis, Tennessee. Close friends Davanis and Danny House, Chris Pinson, Robert Montgomery, Cardell McAlister, Chad Edwards many more family and friends.
Terry was predeceased by his father James Spence and mother Loretta(Williams) Spence, brother Roderick Spence, sisters Hope Spence and Tracy Wilson.
A visitation on Sunday May 2nd from 2-5 at Foster Funeral Home. The funeral service is on Monday, May 3rd at New Life Church 1400 Harvey, Beloit,WI. Visitation at noon service to follow at 1pm interment East Lawn Cemetery.
Foster Funeral Home
1650 Huebbe Pkwy
Beloit, Wisconsin 53511