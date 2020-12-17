March 29, 1957 - December 11, 2020
Beloit, WI - Terry Hawley Choate, 63, of Beloit, WI peacefully passed away at 9:48 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at home.
She was born March 29, 1957 in Monroe, WI daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest O. and Margaret R. (Wells) Thostenson. Received her GED, graduated from Blackhawk Techincal College with a Police Science and also received a Art Degree at a later date. Married Roy D. Choate in Janesville, WI on February 12, 1993. Member of Luther Valley Church; she enjoyed crafting, drawing and being outside.
Survivors include: husband Roy; grandchildren Isaiah, Xavier, Malachai Hawley; Jordan and Anica Matz; Mother Margaret Thostenson; sister Toni White; Tammy (Paul) McCartney; brother Thomas (Margaret) Thostenson; father in law David Choate; numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by father Ernest; sons Chad Daniel Hawley and Joseph Thomas Hawley.
Graveside ceremonies will be held at Luther Valley Cemetery, 7107 South Luther Valley Road Beloit, WI at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 with Reverend Larry Froemming officiating. McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel assisted the family.
