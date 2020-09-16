February 17, 1954 - September 12, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Terrence T. Monahan, 66, of Beloit, WI, died September 12 at Anam Care memory care in Rockford. He was born February 17, 1954 in Beloit, WI, the 4th of 5 boys. His father Willis Monahan died when Terry was only 8 years old. He and his brothers were raised by their devoted mother, Margaret Ferwerda Monahan, who died in 1995. Terry attended Brother Dutton Grade School and graduated from Beloit Catholic High School in 1972. He graduated from Beloit College in 1976. At Beloit College he was MVP of the football team and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Terry continued to be a supporter of Beloit College, always striving for opportunities to give back to the campus community that impacted him so positively. He graduated from University of Wisconsin Law School and spent the rest of his life as a Badger football fan, attending many home and away games each season. Upon receiving his law degree in 1980, he joined the O'Neal Law Firm, founded in 1893 and the oldest continually operating law firm in Beloit, which is still in business today as Monahan and Johnson, S.C. Terry retired from the practice of law after 36 years.
Terry married Gail Slaymaker at St. Jude Catholic Church on May 24, 1986, and together they raised 3 daughters. Despite having grown up with only brothers, he proved himself to be an excellent "girl dad," always eager to spend time with his daughters whether playing Barbies or shooting hoops in the driveway. He was an avid lover of history and culture and enjoyed planning family trips to historical destinations, where he was never afraid to embarrass his daughters by asking tour guides too many questions. He was known around Beloit for his warmth and witticisms and could often be found holding court with his many friends at Suds O'Hanahan's Irish Pub. As a lifelong Beloiter, he was a proud, invested member of the community. He was elected to the Beloit City Council and served for six years, including three years as its president. He also worked on many civic causes and organizations, including the Beloit 2000, Landmarks Commission, the Beloit Snappers Board, the Visit Beloit Board, the Beloit Historical Society's Greater Beloit Hall of Fame Committee, and the Beloit Historic Preservation Committee.
Survivors include his wife, Gail of Beloit, WI; three daughters: Brianne Monahan of Madison, WI, Maureen Monahan of Brooklyn, NY, and Allison Monahan of Milwaukee, WI; four brothers: Pat (Sherry) Monahan of South Beloit and Fort Meyers, FL, Dennis (Cathy) Monahan of Beloit, Tim Monahan of Beloit, and Brian (Mary) of Scottsdale, AZ.
Terry was honored with a private family mass. There will be a large celebration of his life held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Beloit College Annual Fund. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Monahan Family on our website.
The family would like to thank the staff at Anam Care memory care for their respect and reverence for human dignity in all its forms, and for their attentive and loving care of Terry in the final year of his life.
