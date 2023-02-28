July 22, 1943 - February 26, 2023 Rockton, IL - Terrence A. Eck, 79, of Rockton, IL died at 6:08 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center after brief illness. Terry was born July 22, 1943 in Grosse Pointe, MI the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Opal (Schwartz) Eck. Terry graduated from Santé Fe Springs High School class of 1961. He received his Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from University of Illinois at Chicago 1968. Terry received his Master's Degree in Pharmacy from University of Illinois at Chicago in 1975. Terry started working at Rockton Rexall, then went to the University of Michigan for two years and returned to Illinois. He worked at U of IL Chicago Hospital, afterwards he worked at Consorta as a purchasing agent for University hospitals throughout the U.S. retiring in 2009. Terry married Sandra McMakin on December 26, 1966 in Rockton, IL. he is member of Old Stone Church; past President of the Winnebago County Pharmacy Association ; American Society Hospital Pharmacists. Terry enjoyed fishing both in Wisconsin and Canada.
Survivors include: wife Sandy; daughter Nancy Eck; son Jack Arthur Eck, Sr.; grandson Jack Arthur Eck, Jr.; He was also called Grandpa by Steven, Dakota, Kaytrina and Alex; 10 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, brothers Tom and Dick; sister Edith.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Reverend Dan Herman officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of ceremony, Thursday.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Old Stone Church, 101 E. Union Street, P.O. Box 101 Rockton, IL 61072 and University of Illinois At Chicago School of Pharmacy https://giving.pharmacy.uic.edu/.