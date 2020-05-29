Teresa Rose Polizzi

November 23, 1952 - May 8, 2020

Verona, WI -- Teresa Rose Polizzi died peacefully on May 8, 2020 in Verona, Wisconsin. She was born on November 23, 1952 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Nicholas D. Polizzi and Dorothy V. Polizzi. She had four siblings, a daughter, and nine nieces and nephews.

"When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires will come to you.

If your heart is in your dream

No request is too extreme

When you wish upon a star as dreamers do."

We love and miss you, Teresa.

