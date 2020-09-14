April 8, 1927 - September 2, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Tennyerson Warren Conner, 93, of Beloit, Wisconsin, dearly departed on the morning of Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 6:46 a.m. while undergoing dialysis treatment, his heart stopped. He was a patient at the Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Tennyerson was born on April 8, 1927 in Macon, Mississippi, the second eldest son of seven, born to Lacy Lee and Vizella (Calmes) Conner, Sr. The son of farmers, he received a limited education at Pilgrim Rest Christian School. He married Hettie Flora Johnson on Sunday, December 26, 1948 in Isola, Mississippi at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. After starting a family, Tennyerson decided to travel North to Beloit, Wisconsin with his cousin, Milton Brown in order to seek employment and a better life for his family. The family over the early years would grow to three sons and two daughters. The job he secured at Fairbanks Morse Industries was as a machinist where he retired from in 1986 with 36 years of service. This accomplishment made him a "Quarter Century Club Member." Through the years, church was an integral part of the Conner household, in which God has always been placed first. One of the most memorable experiences for Elder Conner was having traveled to Jerusalem in 1998 along with a group of fellow community ministry leaders. They toured many sites in the Holy Land, but most important to him was that he was baptized in the Jordan River in Jesus' name.
Elder Conner was truly a man who loved God. That fact was manifested in his love for people and his commitment to spread the word of God regardless of the cost. Indeed, he suffered ridicule, mistreatment, and other manners of evil; just like Jesus said he would, but those who are present here today can celebrate because of the promise Jesus made in Matthew 5:10. Elder Conner also loved gospel spiritual songs and had a passion for singing. In the early 60's he was honored to be asked to join a multicultural quartet called the Quad-Race Quartet. It had members of four races, Chinese, Native American, Caucasian, and African American which he was proud to represent. Elder Conner's proudest accomplishment was realized through his love of the Lord with the founding of Little Rock Temple A.O.H. Church of God. Little Rock Temple was the first Black Apostolic Church in the Beloit area with 2020 marking the church's 49 anniversary. In 1968, the Lord began to deal with Elder Conner in the Spirit and revealed to him that Jesus is the Almighty God. This revelation came to him as he read St John 1, which states: "In the beginning was the word, and the word was God ... and the word was made flesh and dwelt among us." Elder Conner was led to the A.O.H Church and with much encouragement from fellow brethren and the call from the Lord, he endeavored to take on the task of establishing a church in the name of Jesus in Beloit. In 1972, the Lord blessed Tennyerson and Sister Conner to rent the building which they presently occupy. In 1982, they along with a few faithful members were able to start proceeding to purchase the property. On August 5, 1986, a dream became a reality as the final payment was made on the mortgage. God bless all those who have shown their love and support to Little Rock Temple over the years.
Tennyerson leaves behind to celebrate his homegoing, his loving devoted wife of 72 years, Hettie Conner of Beloit; children: Earl (Carrie) Conner of Woodbury, Minnesota, Loralty Harden of South Beloit, Illinois, Arthur Conner, and Frances Lyas both of Beloit; 12 grandchildren: Whitney Conner, Antoinette Conner, Cachet (Brett) Williams, Jumuah (Venesha) Harden, Eddie Martin, Marcus (Tracy) Martin, Arthur Conner II, Darrah (Ty Juan) Conner, Lionel Conner, Roxanne Conner-Salle, Bridgett Conner and Bryant (Kayla) Lyas; 24 great grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Earnestine (L.C. Sr.-d) Clark of Gary, Indiana, and Bernice (Homer) Carter of Madison, Wisconsin; in-laws: Irene (W.C.-d) Eiland, Katie (Willie B.-d) Hines, Willie B.(Alfred-d) Parker, Velma (James-d) Shahid, Essie (Roosevelt-d) Edmond, Ethel Murry, Ora Lee Conner, Ethel (Dale-d) Johnson, Jeremiah (Cora-d) Johnson, and Nelson Ray. Elder Conner was preceded in death by his parents, Lacy & Vizella Conner; son, Charles Conner; daughter-in-law, Billie Jean Conner; brothers: Jessie B. Conner (age 2), Lacy Lee Conner, Willie Joe Conner, Walter Conner-Murry, and Henry Conner Sr.; sisters, Willie Lee Ellison, and Leilleer Smith-Edwards; sister-in-law Mary Ann Ray.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Bishop Eugene Johnson officiating. Friends may view the remains and leave condolences from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the funeral home. A broadcast of the service can be viewed by using the following link https://studio.youtube.com/video/XYFOpYwEPBY/livestreaming Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com