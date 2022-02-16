Beloit, WI - Tarmuni "Wati" Fitzgerald, 48, of Beloit, WI, passed away unexpectedly due to complications of COVID on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 19, 1973, Village of Tuban, Indonesia, the daughter of Dugi and Samut. Tarmuni attended Blackhawk Technical College where she earned her childcare certification. She married Jeffrey Fitzgerald on March 19, 1996.
Tarmuni was the owner and operator of Fun Family Daycare. She was currently employed by Kettle Foods. Tarmuni was full of life, outgoing and ambitious. She was known as "mama Wati" and was like a mother to many.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Jeff; children, Sabrina Fitzgerald, Austin Fitzgerald, Eric Fitzgerald and Russell (Beer) Fitzgerald; brothers, Rasmat, Tekran and Darsono; sister, Tasilah; aunts, uncles, nieces, Tutut and Fia; and nephews from Indonesia.
Tarmuni was predeceased by her parents; mother and father-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Service for Tarmuni will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston, Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Adrian Hendarta officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 in the funeral home.