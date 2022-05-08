Tanjore Splan

Beloit, WI - Tanjore E. Splan, 71, passed away from complications due to Parkinson's Disease on May 4, 2022 at Janesville Mercy Hospital.
He was born on January 31, 1951, the son of William Joseph and Alice (Moody) Splan Sr. Tanjore was a 1969 Clinton High School graduate. He married Laurie Dresselhaus on October 7, 2000 in The Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church.
Tanjore was a journeyman tool and die maker and retired from General Motors, Janesville in 2009. He was a member of the NRA, UAW Local 95 and the Beloit gun club. Tanjore was a huge outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and gun smithing. He was a beloved and supportive son, brother, husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. Tanjore was devoted to his daughters and stepson, a proud grandfather and great role model for many. He was kind and very loyal to everyone he knew. Tanjore was generous to share his time, skills, and labors.
Survivors include his parents, William and Alice Splan; wife, Laurie Splan; daughters, Angela Splan (John Dyktsra), Amanda Splan (Angie Markowsky) and Alicia Schroeder (Matt); stepson, Jason Thomas (Jackie Ommodt); grandchildren, Noah, Cecelia and Makayla Schroeder, Evin and Maggie Splan, Liam, Meghan, Ryan and Jacob Dykstra and Bailey Thomas; siblings, Ronald Splan (Joyce), Carolyn Cohen (David), Mike Splan (Kelly Reed) and John Splan; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
He was predeceased by his brother, Joe Splan; father-in-law, Donald Dresselhaus; and brother-in-law, Arnold Dresselhaus.
Visitation of Remembrance for Tanjore will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Private Memorial Service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to Beloit Regional Hospice or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.