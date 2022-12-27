Sylvia Dietz

July 19, 1931 - December 25, 2022 South Beloit, WI - Sylvia Dietz, 91, of South Beloit, IL, was born in Janesville, Wisconsin in July 1931 to Ernest and Thelma Grim. Sylvia's brother, Lawrence Grim, a volunteer for the US Army, was killed in World War II and is buried in the Philippines. Sylvia had three sisters, Karen Biggerstaff, Doris Buehl and Betty Schumacher, all of whom predeceased her.

Sylvia graduated from Janesville High School in 1950. She attended colleges in Minnesota and South Carolina, graduating from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, with a degree in Spanish and Bible Studies. Sylvia worked in Mexico teaching underprivileged children to read and write in Spanish.

