January 21, 1934 - April 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Susie Pulliam, of Beloit, Wisconsin, departed from her earthly home on, April 16, 2020. Susie was one of eight children born to Vassar and Deanner (Buchanon) Hamilton on January 21, 1934 in Houston, Mississippi. Susie was united in holy matrimony to Jetherell Pulliam, on January 4, 1953. During this union they had two children, Jeff, and David. Susie was employed by Chrysler corporation until her retirement in 1984. She was a faithful lifelong member of New Zion Baptist church, serving as one of the mothers of the church, enjoyed being a part of the choir, and was on the missionary board. Susie was a dedicated caretaker. She loved babysitting and caring for the sick and shut in. If Susie wasn't at church or taking care of someone, she could be found at home watching her favorite judge shows or listening to Jimmy Swaggart and Lee Williams.
Susie leaves to cherish her love, laughter, and her life; a son, Jeff Pulliam; special daughter, Debbie Grady; two grandchildren, Justin and Jalisa Pulliam; three great grandchildren: Landon Wilson, Jayden Pullliam, and Aubrianna Pulliam; a sister, Annie Lee Evans; and her brother, Billy Zane Hamilton. She was also a bonus grandmother to Librado Garcia, Monet Pride, Roneishia Lee, Latorya Hamilton, and Pete Hamilton. Susie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jetherell Pulliam; son, David Pulliam; sisters, Clarice Edwards; Mary Watkins; and Nancy Wilson; brothers, Lee Willie Hamilton, and Joseph Hamilton.
Individual viewing of the remains will be available from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Family and friends who wish to watch a live stream of the service may do so by going to the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHfXUaxkyv8 A public burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Please make sure to remember social distancing rules. Online condolences can be share at www.hansengravitt.com.
