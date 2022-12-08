Susan S. "Sue" Stein

January 11, 1957 - December 7, 2022 Beloit, WI - Susan S. Stein age 65 of Beloit died Wednesday December 7, 2022, in her home. She was born January 11, 1957, to Thomas and Mary (Martin) Skelly in Tomah, WI. Sue attended Beloit Catholic High School, class of 1975. She completed her education at UW La Crosse, earning a degree in social work. Sue married Eliot Stein on December 29, 1979. She worked as the Executive Director at Nutrition & Health Associates. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life. Sue loved shopping and thrifting for everyone. She was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver. Sue also enjoyed flowers, live music and travel. Sue was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by everyone that ever had the privilege to have her in their lives.
Sue is survived by her husband, Eliot Stein; her two sons, Eric (Deanna) Stein and their two children, Sully & Sawyer and Ryan Stein; her brother Tommy (Kathy) Skelly; her two sisters, DeDe Winchel and Karyn Greenwood and many friends, cousins and nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Brian Day.
Sue's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 14, 2022, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the Funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday in the funeral home until the time of service. Burial will be private. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.