Susan (Rasmussen) Wilkins Nov 1, 2021

February 10, 1957 - October 14, 2021

Bradenton, FL - Susan died suddenly of a brain aneurysm. Susan graduated from Beloit Turner High School.

She is survived by her husband, James Wilkins of Bradenton, FL, her mother, Maxine Rasmussen of Beloit, WI, and her brother David (Theresa) Rasmussen of Kensington, MD.

She was predeceased by her father, Howard "Sam" Rasmussen of Beloit, WI.