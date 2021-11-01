February 10, 1957 - October 14, 2021

Bradenton, FL - Susan died suddenly of a brain aneurysm. Susan graduated from Beloit Turner High School.

She is survived by her husband, James Wilkins of Bradenton, FL, her mother, Maxine Rasmussen of Beloit, WI, and her brother David (Theresa) Rasmussen of Kensington, MD.

She was predeceased by her father, Howard "Sam" Rasmussen of Beloit, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Wilkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you