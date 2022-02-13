Susan M. Monahan

Beloit, WI - Susan Marie Monahan, 63, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison.
She was born on August 11, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Jesse and Hylda (Flueckiger) Townsend. Susan married Joel Kaplan and together they had a son, Andrew Kaplan. She later married Tim Monahan.
Susan was employed for over 15 years as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Duffy and Grigsby dental office. She later became the owner and operator of the Rockton Inn from 1992 to 2004. Susan was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt. Susan was very generous and always funny. As a child, she learned how to fish and swim up north, which later on became some of her favorite hobbies. She enjoyed bird watching, water skiing at the cabin, boating, bar hopping on Castle Rock Lake and going to the ocean on her vacations. During her high school years, she was on the cheerleading squad. Susan made many friends throughout life and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her son, Andrew Kaplan; sisters, Kimberly (fiancé, Brian Potkay) Hanson of Beloit, WI and Barbara (Curtis) Lansbery of Roscoe, IL; several nieces and nephews and their children.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit, WI. A Visitation of Remembrance will follow until 6:00 p.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Susan was an animal lover and would like donations in her name made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or to the family.