Susan Lynn (Melaas) Carney

November 6, 1943 - August 20, 2023 Lake Orion, MI - Susan Lynn Carney (nee Melaas); age 79 passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Susan was born in Beloit, WI and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School where she was a varsity cheerleader, champion swimmer and voted in the "most athletic" in her class. Married to her high school sweetheart for over 61 years, Susan loved her family, children and grandchildren very much. She was very talented and creative at everything she put her hands on ... as an artist, seamstress, upholsterer, furniture refinisher, and house flipper, to name a few. She loved her horses and going to equestrian shows with her youngest daughter. Over the years the family moved 15 times and through it all she managed the moves, the households and all of the kids with such grace. Mrs. Carney was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Angie Melaas; her brothers, Denis (MaryJo), Mike (Jeanie) and Mark (Barb) Melaas; and her son, John Patrick (JP) Carney, Jr. She is survived by her husband, John Patrick Carney; sister Cyndee Hagen (Paul); daughters Katherine Carney-Layendecker (Steve) and Colleen Carney-Leta (Travis); bonus daughter Marchelle Merlet; grandchildren Ashley Layendecker, Skye Leta, Neve Leta, Brianna Lasley, Michael Carney and Rachel Carney; great granddaughter, Lila Lasley; and many other dear extended family members. Family and friends will gather at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan, for a memorial mass on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 am. Arrangements made by Modetz Funeral Home, Orion, Michigan. (248) 371-3777. Contact the funeral home for detailed information about family gathering information. Online condolences may be left at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.
