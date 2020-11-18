Susan K Polky

November 15, 2020
Beloit, WI - On November 15, 2020 surrounded by all her children and family, Susan Kay Polky bravely lost her battle with stage 4 metastatic lung cancer. Susan was a long-time resident of Beloit, Wisconsin graduating from Turner High School and retiring from Wisconsin Knife Works after 30 years of service. Susan is predeceased by her parents Leon Stauffacher and Leona Eley, stepfather George Eley, husband Gene Polky and youngest brother Kevin (Cubby) Eley. She is survived by her children; Christine Fish, Michael (Molly) Letcher, Michelle (Ron) Coy, JeannieAnn (Mark) Parma and Kimberly (fiancé Jeremy) Campbell, 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She is also survived by first husband Albert Letcher, fiancé John Fiedler, siblings; Jim (Ruth) Stauffacher, Kathy (Karl) Bell, Cindy (Bill) Meyers, Patty (Bob) Kilday, Ron (Shelly) Eley, Jackie (Dave) Tester, sister in law Julie Eley and Dawn (Jared) Short.
Sue was a very generous and loving woman always giving of herself to others. She was affectionately called Susie Q by friends and family and revered by her grandchildren as their favorite Nana.
Services will be held on Friday, November 20th at Faith Community Church 2931 Lucerne Dr. in Janesville, WI 53545. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00, memorial service at 11:00 with graveside service to follow at Baldwin Cemetery in Beloit.