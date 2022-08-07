Susan I. Sanger Aug 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 11, 1948 - August 3, 2022Beloit, WI - Susan I. Sanger, 74, of Beloit, WI, died after a long illness on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Beloit.She was born on July 11, 1948 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Barbara (Zinn) Sanger.Susan was formerly employed by Piggly Wiggly as a cashier. She was a hard worker and even as a private person she enjoyed meeting and speaking with her customers.Survivors include her siblings, James (Marjorie) Sanger, Beth Sanger, and Patricia (Cole) Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Thomas, Michael, and Fredrick Sanger.Per Susan's wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.Memorials in her name may be given to Autumn Lake Healthcare, 2121 Pioneer Dr, Beloit, WI 53511.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Sanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Interim superintendent for Beloit school district chosen Beloit man who died in crash identified Rojas Boxing Gym in Beloit rings the bell at a new location Beloit School District challenged by vacant teacher, support staff positions Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime