November 26, 1960 - March 12, 2022
Beloit, WI - Susan Dabson Wiskerchen of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the age of 61 on March 12, 2022.
Susan was born on November 26th, 1960, the fourth child of John (Jack) and Patricia Lathers Dabson, in Beloit, Wisconsin. After graduating from Beloit Catholic High School in 1979, she attended Marquette University earning a degree in Interpersonal Communication from the College of Speech and a minor in Managerial Business and Marketing. Upon graduation she was awarded an internship with the American Appraisal Company. This led to her full time employment with them. Susan later was offered an administrative position with the Milwaukee YMCA, while still consulting with American Appraisal. Susan met her former husband Tom at Marquette University. From that union their beloved son Eric was born. After the birth of her son, she decided to take a job closer to home and became the manager for the Stoeckl Dental Clinic.
At the age of 55 Susan retired, moving back to her hometown of Beloit, wintering in Mesa, Arizona. Additionally, Susan was passionate about many things in life. Her ardent spirit was clearly visible when restoring vintage furniture and gifting it to friends and family, searching for the best bargains around, and finding humor in everything, including life's most challenging frustrations. Susan loved her four trips to Ireland and had so wished to be able to go back this past Fall.
Susan was also a loyal and loving friend. She maintained close relationships with friends going back to her youth. The Fairy Godmothers were a group of friends with unparalleled love and adventure and Susan treasured their frequent get togethers and annual trips. She was beloved as the mom of the group. Susan's caring nature lent itself to be a caretaker to many of her friends and family during times of illness and respite.
We have lost a very special person in Susan. Her family and friends will miss her humor and kindness. Her willingness to always help, and her desire to always protect those she loved.
Susan could be stubborn for the best of reasons--including her ultimate fight with cancer--and her laughter will be with us always.
Susan was predeceased by her grandparents, Eugene and Bea Finn Lathers and Joseph and Mary Roach Dabson and her parents, John and Patricia Dabson.
Susan is survived by her loving son, Eric, his father Tom, her siblings: sisters Tara Tinder (Don), Jamie Zingler (Ron) and brother John Dabson (Kelly), and her nephew Dr. Tom Johnson (Sara). Susan is further survived by her very special canine companion, Jack, and a host of very special friends.
Susan's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the UW Madison Hospital and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice, Janesville, WI.
Per Susan's wishes, we will celebrate her life with classic Irish joy with a memorial mass on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beloit, WI at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Per Susan's request, memorial gifts may be sent to the Susan Dabson Wiskerchen Family Endowment held by the Stateline Community Foundation, 690 Third Street, Beloit, Wisconsin, 53511.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.