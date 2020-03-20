March 4, 1922 - March 16, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Sue Elizabeth Molay, 98, of Clinton, WI, and formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park Health Care Center. She was born March 4, 1922 in Elgin, WI. Sue was a graduate of Beloit High School. She married Michael Molay on February 26, 1949. He predeceased her on April 1, 1964. Sue was the owner and operator of the Butterfly Club with her husband, Mike. She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children: Charles (Rita) Molay of Mazomanie, WI, Michael Molay of Beloit, WI, and Mary Gregory of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and nephew, Frank LaFasto of Chicago, IL.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Richard Andrews.
There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to thank Linda Dalton, Les, MaryLynn, and Lindsey Adelman for the love and care that was given to Sue.
