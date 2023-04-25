Sue "Ann" Miller

September 4, 1936 - April 23, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Sue A. "Ann" Miller, 86 of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI.
She was born on September 4, 1936 in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Mabel (Barber) Peterson. Ann was a graduate of North Boone High School. She married Earl "Joe" Miller on September 29, 1956 in Poplar Grove, IL.
Ann was a proud homemaker and spent time working on the farm. She was employed as a receptionist at Clinton Vet Clinic until her retirement. Ann was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, Poplar Grove, IL, where she was active in the Jefferson Prairie Circle, Choir and Treble Clef's. She enjoyed quilting and bowling.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Miller; children, Bradley E. (Sandra) Miller, Brian E. (Barbara) Miller, and Mary K. (Lester) Babcock; grandchildren, Jessica (Shannon) Pierce, Eric J. (Courtne) Miller, Alicia (Srdjan) Dragic, Andrea (Jarrod) Curley, Aubrie (Andy) Johnson, Jakob Miller, and Adelle Miller; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Kaye Joyce.
Ann was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Kenny and Wayne Peterson.
A Private Family Service for Ann will be held. Burial will be in Highland Garden of Memories. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Memorials in her name may be made to Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church.