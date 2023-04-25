Sue "Ann" Miller

September 4, 1936 - April 23, 2023 South Beloit, IL - Sue A. "Ann" Miller, 86 of South Beloit, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton, WI.

She was born on September 4, 1936 in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Mabel (Barber) Peterson. Ann was a graduate of North Boone High School. She married Earl "Joe" Miller on September 29, 1956 in Poplar Grove, IL.

