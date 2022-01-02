Sue A. Scott

South Beloit, IL - Sue Ann Scott, 68, of South Beloit, IL, died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on October 9, 1953 in Norfolk, NE, the daughter of Everett and Sally (Shaw) Simpson. Sue was a graduate of Norfolk Senior High School and received her Bachelor's from UW Whitewater. She married Peter Scott on May 15, 1983 in Lafayette, CO.
Sue was employed as a teacher in the Beloit School District, a baggage supervisor for American Airlines, and Publix Supermarket. She loved her children and loved her grandchildren even more. Sue enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida to get out of the cold. She had many dear friends.
Survivors include her husband, Peter Scott; children, Jay Johnson, Jaime Ellefson, Daniel (Traci) Scott, and Brian (Megan) Scott; grandchildren, Jacob, Jay Jr., Quinton, Olivia, Landon, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary, Avery, and Olivia; great granddaughter, Leah; siblings, James, Robert, and Jan.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Funeral Service for Sue will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday January 7, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Chaplain Mark Maxted officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.