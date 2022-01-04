Beloit, WI - Sue A. Hart, 69, of Beloit, WI, died on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in her home.
She was born on July 7, 1952 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Doris (Andersen) Whitledge.
Sue was the owner/operator of The New You hair salon. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church. Sue enjoyed reading, golfing, playing cards. She loved spending time with her mother and siblings, taking trips to the casino and mystery theater dinners. Sue also enjoyed breeding Teacup Yorkies.
Survivors include her children, Nikki (Chris) Kitto and Steve (Amy) Hart; grandchildren, Branden (Courtney) Daugherty, Kai Kitto, Madison Hart, Mason Hart, and Braeden Hart; great grandchildren, Landon, Paxton, and Ryland Daugherty; ex-husband, Jerry Hart; siblings, Nora (Gary) Gard, Howard (Jan) Whitledge, and Tom Whitledge; mother, Doris Whitledge.
She was predeceased by her father, Leslie Whitledge and brother, Ben Whitledge.
A Funeral Service for Sue will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Pastor Christopher Carlson officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Avon Cemetery at a later date.