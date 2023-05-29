Stuart K. Olson

October 5, 1927 - March 6, 2023 Beloit, WI - Stuart Kenneth Olson, 95, of Beloit, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 6, 2023. He was born October 5, 1927, to Kenneth and Mildred (Nussbaum) Olson in Madison, Wisconsin. Stuart attended New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, IL, class of 1945. Following high school graduation, he joined the United States Merchant Marines, serving a two-year stint during which he was able to visit multiple countries. After that, Stuart matriculated into Northwestern University, earning his Bachelor of Science in 1951 and Doctor of Medicine in 1954. During his residency in Denver, Stuart met his future wife, Sally A. DeMuth, and they married on January 12, 1957, in Hicksville, Ohio. Stuart was also a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on active duty as a doctor from 1958 to 1960. Eventually, he and Sally settled in DeKalb, Illinois, where he practiced medicine for many years at the DeKalb Clinic and in private practice. He continued his medical practice after he and Sally moved to Beloit, Wisconsin. Stuart was an active and longtime member of the First Baptist Church and Wesleyan Church in DeKalb and, later, Redeemer Evangelical Covenant Church in Beloit, and involved in many ministry positions. He also greatly enjoyed working outside in the yard and garden. In his later years, he became an avid reader and always looked forward to new books.
Stuart will be missed by his children, Douglas (Rachael) Olson of Barcelona, Spain, Peter Olson of Winnetka, IL, Kristin (Ted) Soltys of Naperville, IL, Heather (John) Palmer of Denver, CO and Matthew (Cindy) Olson of Old Lyme, CT; his daughter-in-law, Andrea Berlin of Boston MA; his ten grandchildren; and his sister, Majorie (Kimbrough) Dome.