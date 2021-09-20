Steven "Steve" Leitz

Davenport, FL - Steven P. Leitz, 74, passed away September 9, 2021, at his home in Davenport, FL, after a brief illness, with his beloved wife by his side.
Steve was born April 19, 1947, in Beloit, WI. Upon high school graduation, he served 4 years in the Navy. Steve retired from Chrysler Assembly Plant, in Belvidere, IL., retiring with his first wife of almost 44 years to Deltona, FL, where he was involved with Citizens On Patrol.
For a year after his wife's passing, his faithful companion, Sadie, his Shih tzu, was his travel companion and best friend. They traveled to Davenport, FL for the winter, and that was where he met his wife, Rita. They had an intimate wedding with close friends this past year. They had almost 6 loving years together.
Steve loved line dancing, playing cribbage, traveling, going to Disney World and living life to its fullest with Rita. He was a loving and caring husband.
Steve is survived by his wife, Rita; his son, Michael (Christina) Leitz; his stepdaughter, Cathy (John) Kittleson; stepsons, Walter Quick and Sean (Kirstie) Quick; grandsons, Bryce (Ginger) Tyler and Adam Kittleson; and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents. Sadie, his Shih tzu, passed 7/19/21.
Steve was diagnosed in 12/20, with ALS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local ALS chapter, or The Gathering Place in Milton.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held in Davenport, FL this winter.