March 17, 1959 - October 19, 2020
Fort Atkinson, WI - Steven Stearns, 61, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI.
He was born March 17, 1959 in Beloit, WI. The son of Richard Thomas Stearns and Marcia (Granberg) Stearns. Steve was a 1977 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School.
Steven enjoyed the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, playing racquet ball at the YMCA and the company of his Siberian huskies.
Survivors include his loving mother Marcia Stearns, who he held with great love and admiration; his father Richard Stearns; brother Dennis (Darla) Stearns; nephews Devin Stearns and Collin (Missy) Stearns; aunts and uncles Wilma Granberg, Claire (Donna) Granberg; Jan Albright and Richard (Pat) Granberg and numerous cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Perry and Alice Granberg, paternal grandparents Joe and Nathalie Valenta, brother Rick Stearns, uncles Erling Granberg and Ron Granberg and aunt Joyce Haines.
Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel assisted the family.