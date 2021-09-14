Steven J Cousin

Beloit, WI - Steven John Cousin, 61, of Beloit, WI, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a long battle with kidney disease.
He was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1959, in Monroe, WI to his loving parents, Raymond and Beverly (Siepp) Cousin. Steven was a 1978 graduate of Turner High School.
Steven was a hard-working truck driver for 38 years. He had "been to every big city and mostly every small town." Steven loved to travel and fish. He enjoyed watching football, wrestling and several other things. Steven was an active member of the 4H in his youth years and was a leader for many years as an adult.
Survivors include his mother, Beverly; girlfriend, Jamie Bone; children, Dustin Cousin (28), Dannielle Cousin (25) and Dana Cousin (25); siblings, Jeanie (John) Haney, Charlie Cousin, Monica (Jerry) Delabarre and Eddie Cousin; nieces, nephews; and many other loved ones.
Steven was predeceased by his father.
The family would like to give an enormous thank you to Nurse, Ashley of Beloit Memorial Hospital for her wonderful care over the last five years, Nurses, Kara and Jessica with Beloit Hospice for all of their amazing help and CNA's, Anderia and Lacey for being awesome!
A Memorial Service for Steven will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
