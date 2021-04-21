Steven J. Carroll

September 8, 1959 - March 19, 2021
Montrose, CO - Steven Joe Carroll, 61, of Montrose, CO., formerly of Beloit, WI., passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 in his home.
He was born on September 8, 1959 in Beloit, WI., the son of Thomas W. and Bernice (Weinberg) Carroll. Steven was a 1978 graduate of Beloit Turner High School and received his Associates Degree from Black Hawk Technical College as an Electrical Technician.
Steven was formerly employed by Micron. He enjoyed rebuilding and fixing motors, biking, and fishing. Steven was generous with his time helping those that were in need.
Survivors include his siblings, Beverly Brown of Beloit, WI., Bonnie Carroll of Lakewood, CO., James (Delores) Carroll of Beloit, WI., Helen Ashcraft of Rockford, IL., Thomas (Lois) Carroll of Beloit, WI., Sarah (Dan Bowe) Carroll of Westminster, CO., and Edward (Teri) Carroll of Beloit, WI.; numerous nieces and nephews.
Steven was predeceased by his parents and brother, Patrick Carroll.
There will be no services for Steven. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com