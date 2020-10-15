Steven Elliott

October 7, 2020
Conroe, TX - Mr. Steve Elliott, 60 passed away in The Woodlands, Tx October 7, 2020. He was born and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin. He attended La Cross University while graduating from The University of Wisconsin. Steve went on to be a flight attendant at Continental Airlines, which later became United Airlines. His passion was traveling around the world discovering exotic foods, art, history and exploring other cultures. His work allowed him to be based and work from several cities during his career. He lived in Denver, Honolulu, Chicago and Houston, Tx. Houston was his gateway to travel to Europe and Asia. Always his favorite destinations. He was a loyal Cheesehead and Packer fan. He was called The Cheese from his fellow co workers throughout his career. His hobby was running every day, which included running the Boston Marathon in 2 hours and forty-eight minutes. Politics was always his favorite topic. Steve was a true Patriot.