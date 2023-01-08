Steven E. Ferg

May 29, 1954 - December 29, 2022 Beloit, WI - Steven Earl Ferg was born on May 29, 1954 in Beloit, WI. He was born to Harry and Clara Ferg. Steve passed away comfortably on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Janesville Mercy's Intensive Care Unit.
Steve grew up having lots of fun and was very adventurous. This led him to join the United States Air Force. Steve graduated high school in the country of Thailand, and went to serve our country's military as an airplane mechanic, including serving during the Vietnam War.
He went on to work for various employers, including the Beloit Corporation. He retired from Mid States Concrete in 2021. Steve's hobbies included working on cars and motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife and grandchildren. He also loved to spend time with his favorite "girlyfriend" Lady, (the family dog).
Steve is survived by his wife, Hien Ferg; son, Jeffery (Janean) Ferg of Beloit, Joe (Crystal) Warne of Janesville, Tonya (Paul) Collins of Beloit; 18 grand/great grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Charlie) Brandstedter of Florida and Ellen Koenig of Utah; brother, Pete (Nga) Ferg of Utah.
A Memorial Service for Steve will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.