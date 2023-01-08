Steven E. Ferg
Buy Now

May 29, 1954 - December 29, 2022 Beloit, WI - Steven Earl Ferg was born on May 29, 1954 in Beloit, WI. He was born to Harry and Clara Ferg. Steve passed away comfortably on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Janesville Mercy's Intensive Care Unit.

Steve grew up having lots of fun and was very adventurous. This led him to join the United States Air Force. Steve graduated high school in the country of Thailand, and went to serve our country's military as an airplane mechanic, including serving during the Vietnam War.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Ferg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you